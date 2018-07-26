Eddie Alvarez Wants UFC Title Shot if he Beats Dustin Poirier

For Eddie Alvarez, a UFC Calgary win means title shot or bust.

Alvarez will go one-on-one with Dustin Poirier to settle the score. “The Underground King” and “The Diamond” first met back in May 2017. The bout was ruled a No Contest when Alvarez landed illegal knees to the head of a downed Poirier. Over one year later, the rematch will finally take place.

While Alvarez knows what it’s like to hold UFC gold, he wants that feeling again. The former 155-pound title holder will be fighting Poirier on the last bout of his UFC contract. It’s a huge gamble, but it could pay off with a win as long as Alvarez gets his title opportunity.

Alvarez made it clear that a title shot is his only route if he can defeat Poirier (via MMAFighting.com):

“There is no one. I just simply don’t see no gain anywhere except for Khabib. That’s it. I don’t know if the UFC — I don’t see them putting anyone else in front of me. It just don’t make any sense. For where I’m at in my career, the people that I’ve went against. I fight back-to-back-to-back the hardest resume. You name another fighter or anybody in the lightweight division who has fought the toughest guys. You’re hard pressed to find that guy — I’m that guy.”

With Conor McGregor’s court case behind him, it’s likely that the “Notorious” one will get the next shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title. If that’s the case, then Alvarez will have to wait.

UFC Calgary takes place this Saturday night (July 28). It’ll be held inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The co-main event will see former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo go one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens. Also featured on the main card will be Joanna Jedrzejczyk going toe-to-toe with Tecia Torres. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Calgary.

