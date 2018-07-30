Eddie Alvarez’s Coach Blames Himself For Illegal 12-6 Elbow

Eddie Alvarez’s coach is taking the blame for his fighter’s illegal elbow at UFC Calgary.

Alvarez collided with Dustin Poirier a second time this past Saturday night (July 28). “The Underground King” found success early on, closing the distance and utilizing leg kicks. Once Alvarez went for takedowns in the second stanza, things went downhill. Alvarez landed a 12-6 elbow, which is an illegal strike and referee Marc Goddard stood both men back up. Poirier teed off on Alvarez with knees and punches to put a stop to the fight.

Eddie Alvarez’s Coach Takes The Heat

While many either place the blame on Alvarez or Goddard for the standup, few would think of pointing to Alvarez’s coach Mark Henry. That’s exactly what Henry himself has done. He recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show to explain why he feels responsible for the elbow.

Here’s what he had to say (via MMAJunkie.com):

“On a blame scale of 1 to 10, it’s 100 on me. He definitely did what he saw me do. Definitely my fault. I definitely wasn’t meaning to be cheap at all. I’m not stupid. I’ve been doing this a long time. I know he can’t do a top elbow. Out of the hundreds and hundreds of fights that I’ve done, every single time they say you can’t do that elbow. Maybe I should have went over different ways to do something.”

The rematch with Poirier was the last fight on Alvarez’s UFC contract. Alvarez wanted to fight out of his deal to prove he was worth more than what the UFC was offering. Due to his exciting fighting style, Alvarez is likely to get an offer but whether or not it’s the deal he wants remains to be seen. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest on Alvarez’s fighting future.

Do you think Eddie Alvarez will sign a new UFC deal?