Eddie Bravo: Tony Ferguson Would Destroy McGregor On The Ground

Tony Ferguson’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo believes his fighter would be a nightmare for Conor McGregor on the ground.

Ferguson and McGregor will be competing on the main card of UFC 229 in separate fights. Ferguson will take the co-headlining spot against Anthony Pettis, while McGregor will challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. If Ferguson and McGregor win their bouts this Saturday night (Oct. 6), then a title bout between the two is a possibility.

Eddie Bravo Expresses Confidence In Tony Ferguson

Bravo recently appeared on BJ Penn Radio. He said he hopes McGregor defeats Nurmagomedov so that Ferguson can show the world just how good he is:

“Conor’s the one. Tony would destroy him on the ground. All we gotta do is get him on the ground. And Tony has the stand up to hang with Conor. Tony’s f*cked up Edson Barboza, Tony f*cked up Rafael Dos Anjos, Josh Thomson, [Katsunori] Kikuno; all these guys with great standup, Tony’s f*cked ’em up. All of ’em. So obviously, we gotta respect Conor’s power, but I think Tony can handle Conor on his feet. And once he drags him down, Tony’s got too much firepower for Conor. I want Conor to win ’cause I want Tony to fight Conor. Being involved in that would be the ultimate. And you know, and then Tony would get mad pay, which is great. So I’m hoping Conor wins. I’m hoping it’s Tony [vs.] Conor sometime early next year.”

