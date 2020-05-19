Eddie Bravo Says He Felt Off In Tony Ferguson’s Corner At UFC 249

Tony Ferguson’s coach Eddie Bravo admits something didn’t feel right while cornering “El Cucuy” at UFC 249.

Ferguson collided with Justin Gaethje on May 9 for the interim UFC lightweight title. The bout served as the UFC 249 headliner. Ferguson ended up being stopped via fifth-round TKO.

Eddie Bravo Doesn’t Think He Should’ve Cornered Ferguson

Bravo has been by Ferguson’s side for years but he felt off at UFC 249. Speaking to Joe Rogan, Bravo explained why he feels he had no place being in “El Cucuy’s” corner (via MMAMania.com).

“My car got broken into last week, they stole my glasses. I need my glasses, I’m pretty blind,” Bravo told The Joe Rogan Experience. “So I didn’t realize how cut up he was until I walked up to him. It was a mistake for me to go in there. He’s hurt, he’s cut up, a lot of things are swirling through my head – ‘What is the best advice here? I need help’. I froze. And it’s so quiet. I dunno. I froze. I’ve never been in that situation before in my life. I’m not the guy for that, I shouldn’t have been in there.”

With the loss, Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak was snapped. He hadn’t suffered a loss since May 2012. It’s also Ferguson’s first defeat via TKO.

Fight fans had been clamoring for a showdown between Ferguson and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The bout had been booked several times but it always fell apart due to injuries and illnesses on both sides. With Ferguson’s loss to Gaethje, some are wondering if the matchup is gone forever.