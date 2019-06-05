Eddie Bravo Says Tony Ferguson Is ‘100 Percent’ Going Into UFC 238

Tony Ferguson’s coach Eddie Bravo says his fighter is good to go for UFC 238.

Ferguson and Donald Cerrone will share the Octagon this Saturday night (June 8). The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 238. Ferguson hasn’t fought since Oct. 2018, while Cerrone has gone 3-0 in “El Cucuy’s” absence.

Eddie Bravo Guarantees Tony Ferguson Is 100 Percent

A lot of questions have been lingering regarding the state of Ferguson after dealing with personal issues. While Bravo is sticking to the fight game, he promises Ferguson will be 100 percent. Here’s what the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu head honcho said during his appearance on the “JRE MMA Show” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s sharper, stronger, in the best shape of his life. It’s the same Tony. You think, like, is it going to be the same Tony after he had some family stuff go on? Is that going to change him? His opponents hope it changes him, but he’s the same Tony when it comes to fighting.

“We don’t get into personal stuff, we just stick to fighting and the strategy. He’s sharper than ever. You can’t guarantee any wins, but I will guarantee he’s going to go in 100 percent Tony.”