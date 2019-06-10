Eddie Hearn Says Anthony Joshua Wants Andy Ruiz Jr. Rematch In MSG

Eddie Hearn may want Anthony Joshua to return home for a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr., but his fighter might have other plans.

On June 1, Joshua was stunned by Ruiz Jr inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Joshua put the WBA Super, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles on the line. Joshua knocked Ruiz Jr. down in the third round, but that’s where his success in the match ended. Ruiz Jr. knocked Joshua down several times on his way to a seventh-round TKO.

Hearn Says Joshua Wants To Run It Back In MSG

Speaking to BoxingScene.com, Joshua’s promoter Hearn said that the former heavyweight champion is leaning towards having the Ruiz Jr. rematch in MSG:

“AJ wouldn’t be doing the wrong thing. I admire his mindset to want to back to the US but he wouldn’t be doing anything wrong in taking the fight in the UK. Joshua said… ‘wouldn’t it be unbelievable if we were to right the wrong at the place it all went wrong.’ I want the fight to be in the UK. The Garden, that night, it would always be there so I understand why he wants the fight there. We must win this fight. He said we’re going to win this fight. Ultimately AJ will be the one to decide.”