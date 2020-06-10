Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury Have Agreed To Terms Of Two-Fight Deal

Renowned boxing promoter Eddie Hearn claims WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and WBC champion Tyson Fury have agreed to terms of a two-fight deal.

It’s no secret that boxing fans have been clamoring for a heavyweight title unification bout. While Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder was the bout many wanted to see, Fury has reemerged as a top star with his TKO victory over Wilder in their rematch. “The Gypsy King” is set to meet Wilder a third time later this year.

Joshua & Fury Agree To Terms, Says Eddie Hearn

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn, who promotes Joshua’s fights, claimed that Joshua and Fury have come to terms on a two-fight deal.

“It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well.

“We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.”

Hearn made it clear that there are still hurdles to overcome. The boxing promoter said that dates and venues are being looked at. Joshua is scheduled to meet Kubrat Pulev once boxing is able to fully adjust from COVID-19. Then there’s the aforementioned Fury vs. Wilder trilogy bout, which was pushed back.

Obviously, Joshua vs. Fury would retain steam if both men are able to win their next bouts. While both are likely to be favorites going into those matches, nothing is a given in combat sports. Hearn also said that Dillian Whyte is a mandatory challenger.

