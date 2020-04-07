Eddie Hearn Criticizes Dana White For Going Through With UFC Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn feels Dana White’s decision to continue running UFC events is in “bad taste.”

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll globally. There have been over 1,400,000 cases worldwide and over 80,000 deaths according to John Hopkins University. The good news is that nearly 300,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of this writing. The virus is still prominent and most major sports organizations have suspended operations.

Eddie Hearn Criticizes Dana White’s ‘Stubbornness’

White has confirmed that UFC 249 will take place on April 18 in an undisclosed venue. He also said he’s securing a private island for future events during this outbreak. Speaking to Express Sport, Hearn said that he doesn’t agree with how White has handled this situation.

“It’s unbelievable, I’d like to think that in boxing, there’s no-one more roll your sleeves up and get on with it than me,” Hearn told Express Sport. But even I wouldn’t consider staging an event right now. I’m not even thinking about options, not even on the radar. This is stubbornness. These are many of the things that make him successful but at some point you have to sit back and say ‘white flag.’

“I’m quite surprised ESPN are going ahead with this, obviously they want ratings and money. But with Sky Sports and DAZN, I would not be allowed to stage events right now. It’s bad taste to be quite honest.”

Hearn and White have been chummy in the past. Hearn has even praised White for being in a position where he gets to have control over his fighters. This just simply isn’t the case in the world of boxing thanks to the Ali Act. It’s also the reason why White suddenly isn’t optimistic about his plans for Zuffa Boxing.

Another boxing promoter, Bob Arum, has ripped White over planning to hold UFC events amid the coronavirus pandemic.