Eddie Hearn Expresses Interest in MMA Promotion

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have become a powerful force in combat sports. With the partnership with DAZN, it seems more fans of arena combat have come to know the UK based promoter’s name. Even the mixed martial arts community is familiar with the parody, “No Context Hearn” account when it comes to generating some humor on social media.

Like many in the fight business, since Conor McGregor’s crossover to boxing in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather, the interest to try making a go in the business of MMA has piqued the interest of Hearn. “A lot of folks are asking me to do it,” Hearn told beIN Sports in a recent interview (transcribed via BoxingJunkie). Hearn is not going to do it yet with the obvious halt on sports brought on by the current pandemic but if he does, he wants to be a rival to the UFC.

“It’s very difficult to rival the UFC, and if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it with all guns blazing,” Hearn added to his comment about going against the UFC. “I don’t want to go in and be number two. Being number one in that space is very, very difficult, you know.”

While it may seem like a challenge, like many competitors in combat sports Hearn respects the person he may rival, in this case, it would be Dana White. When speaking of testing the waters of MMA, Hearn had nothing but good things to say about how the UFC has grown. “I love what the UFC has done as a brand; I love their expansion into territories. I’m jealous because they control the sport and fighters in a way where the fighters are basically told who they’re going to fight.”

Boxing has the Ali-Act, which involves the competitors in the matchmaking progress; the act is not extended to MMA, which is why fights are made differently.

Do you think Hearn will move into MMA?