Eddie Hearn Says UFC Business Model Won’t Work In Zuffa Boxing

Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dana White could be in for a rude awakening.

Hearn has admitted that he’s a fan of how White runs the UFC. In fact, Hearn has said that he’s taken inspiration from White for his own success in the world of boxing. With that said, Hearn doesn’t believe White can use the same UFC formula with Zuffa Boxing.

Hearn Talks White Entering World Of Boxing

Luke Thomas had Hearn on as a guest on his SiriusXM show. During his appearance, Hearn explained why White is going to need a different approach with Zuffa Boxing (via Bloody Elbow).

🔊 @EddieHearn shares his thoughts on Zuffa Boxing and what aspects may frustrate Dana White as a boxing promoter #TLTS 🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/vi96XHMIbk — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 23, 2019

“I think Dana White is a very intelligent man,” Hearn said. “I think he’s a great promoter as well. A lot of the stuff that he’s done with the UFC — I’ll be honest, I’ve copied a lot of it. They’ve done a great job.

“I think the difference [is] he’s gonna find it very different in boxing [compered to] UFC. It’s not a sport that you can go in and dominate the fighters, control the fighters, get them to sign contracts to fight ultimately whoever they’re told to fight, which is the UFC model.”

Hearn continued, saying that the politics in boxing will prevent White from doing what has worked for him in the UFC and could cause frustration.

“One of the reasons I think the UFC does so well is because fighters really are told which fights they’re taking. That’s not the way in boxing. [In] boxing, the fighters tend to have much more control over their career. Of course there are a number of promoters, there are a number of networks who are involved, so there’s a huge amount of politics in the sport of boxing, which is frustrating sometimes.

“I think that’s something that’s actually going to frustrate Dana White,” Hearn concluded. “So I would love him to have a go at that, because I think the more promoters, the more investment, the more people making effort to make this sport great, the better. So here’s more than welcome, but I don’t think he’ll have the same kind of model as the UFC.”