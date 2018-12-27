Eddie Hearn Wants Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder Before Mandatory Orders

Everyone wants to see Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder unify their heavyweight titles. Even Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Recently, Wilder faced Tyson Fury in one of the best heavyweight boxing contests in recent years. The fight ended with a controversial split decision draw, but Wilder retained his title all the same.

Now, the Joshua camp is interested in getting a date worked out for a fight against Wilder. Currently, Joshua is scheduled to make his return to Wembley Stadium on April 13th. Wilder would be the ideal opponent for the date. Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Eddie Hearn discussed the possible fight between Joshua and Wilder.

Hearn said that he’d like to get the fight done soon, before both men’s respective mandatory orders come in (via Boxing Scene):

“Another reason why the undisputed title fight must happen now is because, sooner or later, we’ll have different mandatory challengers,” Hearn said. “And they might be fights that no one has an interest in.

“Wladimir Klitschko did that for years except he took the fights that no one had an interest in. Keep defending, keep defending – but you build a poor resume and AJ isn’t interested in that. He wants the big fights.”

What do you think about Hearn wanting Joshua vs. Wilder to take place before their mandatory orders?