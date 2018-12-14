Frankie Edgar Says It’ll Be A Shame If He Never Fights Conor McGregor

Frankie Edgar doesn’t deny that he’d like to go one-on-one with Conor McGregor.

There was a time when many felt Edgar would cross paths with McGregor. The “Notorious” one scored victories over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo and it was believed that perhaps McGregor vs. Edgar was next. Instead, McGregor would forego the decision to continue cutting down to 145 pounds and would end up being a two-division champion before being stripped due to inactivity.

Frankie Edgar Expresses Desire To Fight Conor McGregor

Edgar vs. McGregor never materialized, although ruling out anything in MMA these days isn’t always the best route to take. It is unknown who McGregor will meet next, but Edgar told TMZ that he’d love to win that sweepstakes (via BJPenn.com):

“[If not Max Holloway], maybe Conor [McGregor]’s free. Conor wants to get down and fight. We were supposed to fight a long time too. If I’m not fighting for the belt, then I guess Conor’s the next best thing. He’s the most popular guy of my era. Let’s be real, he is. It’ll be a shame if I retire down the road and I get my kids and grandkids asking me if I ever fought Conor McGregor and I get to say no. I wanna say yeah.”

McGregor currently awaits a ruling from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. The UFC won’t be booking McGregor for any bouts until NSAC officials have made their decision.

Do you think Frankie Edgar ever gets to fight Conor McGregor?