Edmen Shahbazyan Explains How Seeing Ronda Rousey In Her Prime Helped Him

Edmen Shahbazyan has detailed how his current manager Ronda Rousey helped him mature in the MMA game.

Shahbazyan was just 15 years old when he trained alongside Ronda Rousey. At the time, Rousey was considered to be the most dominant female fighter on the planet. She still holds the record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses for a female fighter.

Edmen Shahbazyan Talks Ronda Rousey’s Influence

Shahbazyan appeared on BJPenn.com‘s Just Scrap Radio and discussed how Rousey was crucial in his growth when it came to MMA training.

“I kind of experienced that growing up watching her and watching her preparing for those big fights,” Shahbazyan said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That helped me a lot growing up and having her by me and watching her fame and her rise to the top. That is an advantage I will have in the future.”

On Aug. 1, Shahbazyan will collide with Derek Brunson in a middleweight clash. The bout will serve as the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 31. The bout was promoted to the headliner when Irene Aldana tested positive for COVID-19. Aldana was scheduled to take on former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

You can count on MMA News for live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 31 this weekend. Join us on Friday afternoon for live weigh-in results. On Saturday night, we’ll bring you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.