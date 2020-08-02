Sunday, August 2, 2020

Edmen Shahbazyan Speaks On UFC on ESPN+ 31 Loss To Derek Brunson

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Derek Brunson defeats Edmen Shahbazyan (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Edmen Shahbazyan has issued a statement following his first pro MMA loss.

Shahbazyan shared the Octagon with Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 31. There was a lot of hype surrounding Shahbazyan with his manager being UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey. In the end, the experienced Brunson scored the third-round TKO finish.

Edmen Shahbazyan Talks UFC on ESPN+ 31 Loss

Shahbazyan took to his Instagram account to issue a statement on his defeat at the hands of Brunson.

“I’m ok everyone just need some stitches. Thank you for all your messages, love you all! Congrats to @derekbrunson tonight he did a great job. No excuses, it’s the fight game and I’ll be back! Blessed to have the support I have from everyone!”

Shahbazyan’s record now falls to 11-1. This was his first headlining bout under the UFC banner. As for Brunson, he now extends his winning streak to three. Brunson was the number eight-ranked UFC middleweight going into the bout so at worst, he’ll retain his spot once an update is made.

UFC on ESPN+ 31 was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the promotion’s first event since wrapping up its first “Fight Island” trip on July 25. The co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 31 saw Jennifer Maia submit Joanne Calderwood in the opening frame.

The UFC’s next event will be held on Aug. 8. Headlining that card will be a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik. MMA News will provide live coverage once fight night arrives.

