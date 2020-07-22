Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Derek Brunson Announced As New Main Event For August 1

Edmen Shahbazyan will be getting his first UFC main event spot.

Originally, Shahbazyan was expected to battle Derek Brunson as the co-main event with Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana as the main event. Yet, UFC president, Dana White did an Instagram Live with Ronda Rousey to announce her client in Shahbazyan will be the new main event.

MMANews has since confirmed with sources close to the situation that the fight will remain three rounds. Given it is short notice, the UFC decided to keep Shahbazyan and Brunson scheduled for three rounds. They also did that with Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar last November.

Edmen Shahbazyan is currently 11-0 as a pro and 4-0 inside the Octagon. He also has three first round wins over Charles Byrd, Jack Marshman and most recently Brad Tavares. He is currently ranked ninth in the middleweight division where a win could set him up to face a top-five opponent.

Derek Brunson, meanwhile, is 20-7 and on a two-fight winning streak where last time out he beat Ian Heinisch by decision. He is veteran of the sport and has notable wins over Uriah Hall and Lyoto Machida among others.

As of right now, it is unknown why Holm vs. Aldana was pulled from the card but White said it will be postponed. So, perhaps it will headline the Aug. 22 event which still needs a main event after Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley fell through.