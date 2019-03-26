Edson Barboza Claims He’s The More Dangerous Striker Against Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight Edson Barboza claims that he is the more dangerous striker against Justin Gaethje at UFC on ESPN 2.

This weekend (Sat. March 30, 2019) UFC on ESPN 2 will be headlined by what looks to be a Fight Of The Year candidate on paper. Two of the UFC’s most vicious strikers, Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza, will go head-to-head inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Barboza comes off a December third-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. As for Gaethje, he knocked out James Vick cold in the first round of their fight back in August. Both men will be carrying the momentum of knockout victories into their slugfest in “The City Of Brotherly Love.”

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Barboza explained why he believes he has more opportunities to finish the fight than his counterpart:

“Definitely (my striking is better),” Barboza said. “I have knockout with a punch, with a body kick, low kick, head kick, spinning back kick, knees – on paper I’m definitely the most dangerous striker in the UFC.”

The 155-pound division is arguably the most talent-stacked weight class the UFC has to offer. With a win over Gaethje this weekend, Barboza isn’t expecting to be the next man in line for the title. However, he does think it gets him close:

“If I win this fight it will put me close to the title shot, very close,” Barboza said. “The division is a little busy right now, but Dustin will fight for the title and win this fight, and hopefully bring this belt for the gym, for the team, for ATT. My next step is to fight with Gaethje. I’ll beat him, and if I win this fight let’s see what happens.”



Who do you think is the more dangerous striker between Barboza and Gaethje?