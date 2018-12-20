Teammate Edson Barboza Comments On Colby Covington’s Brazil Bashing

Colby Covington is definitely not a friend of the people of Brazil. Back in October of 2017 when he fought Demian Maia, he called the Brazilian people “filthy animals.” This garnered a lot of negative responses from fellow Brazilian UFC fighters. Covington’s comments certainly made things awkward for his Brazilian teammates.

One of those being longtime lightweight competitor Edson Barboza. Barboza is coming off a dominant victory over Dan Hooker at UFC on FOX 31 this past weekend (Sat. December 15, 2018). Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Barboza was asked about Covington’s comments about his native Brazil. He doesn’t seem to be putting too much stock into “Chaos'” comments:

“I never train with him because he’s in a different division, and ATT has 1,000 guys for every division,” Barboza said. “I never have an opportunity to train with him. I’ve seen him a couple times – he trains a lot. But I never had the opportunity to train with him.

“I really don’t worry about what he said. He doesn’t know Brazil. He tries to promote. But I know he’s about the fight – he’s a great fighter. I respect him. He does his job. If he thinks it’s good to talk like that and it’s good for him, it’s hard for me to say anything about him.”

What do you think about Barboza’s comments about Covington?