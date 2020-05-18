Edson Barboza Denied Appeal Of UFC on ESPN 8 Loss

Edson Barboza’s team won’t even get a chance to appeal the UFC on ESPN 8 loss.

Barboza took on Dan Ige this past Saturday night (May 16). The featherweight bout was featured on the main card of UFC on ESPN 8. The bout went the distance and Ige was awarded the split decision victory. Some feel that Barboza should’ve been given the nod and his team planned to appeal the loss.

Edson Barboza Can’t Appeal UFC on ESPN 8 Loss

Barboza’s manager, Mike Davis, revealed to MMAJunkie.com that the Florida State Boxing Commission only allows for appeals under two conditions. Neither of them applies to Barboza vs. Ige.

“We wanted to come in front of them and analyze the fight and show them the decision was wrong,” Davis told MMA Junkie. “They can’t allow it because for that to happen, I would have to accuse the judges of fraud, or Ige of having taken (performance-enhancing drugs). I have no suspicion of fraud, and I don’t think he takes PEDs. I think he’s a great fighter, and he fought really well. I can’t appeal because of that.

“The whole world saw Edson winning that fight. Nothing against Ige, he fought a great fight, and he’s a tough guy and all props to him. But the problem is, from our perspective, the scoring was wrong. We should be able to take a fight before the commission and appeal, and if they think the scoring is wrong they should be able to overturn. That doesn’t happen here. The law doesn’t permit it to.”

Barboza is now on a three-fight skid. In that span, he was knocked out by Justin Gaethje and dropped split decisions to Paul Felder and Ige. Some believed that Barboza was also snubbed in the bout with Felder.

How did you score Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige?