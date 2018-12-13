Edson Barboza Dismisses Pressure Going Into UFC on FOX 31

Edson Barboza isn’t concerned with the risk he’s running of a third straight defeat.

Barboza is set to share the Octagon with Dan Hooker this Saturday night (Dec. 15). Barboza vs. Hooker will serve as UFC on FOX 31‘s co-main event. This will be the UFC’s final event on the major FOX network before making the jump to ESPN next year.

Edson Barboza Isn’t Sweating UFC on FOX 31 Implications

Barboza spoke to MMAJunkie.com in Milwaukee. He insisted that he feels no pressure going into his bout with Hooker:

“Of course (there’s) no pressure. I feel zero pressure. I don’t put pressure on my shoulders because sometimes it’s a win, sometimes it’s a loss, and the most important one is the next one. That’s the fight to have – the next. No pressure. It’s one more fight. … He’s a great fighter. He’s a top guy, and my whole life in the UFC, almost 20 fights in the UFC, I’ve fought the best guys in the world. Hooker’s not different. He’s one of the best. I know if I go there and give my best, I’m going to win this fight. That’s the game plan. Go there, have fun, give my best. If I go there and give my best, I’m going to win this fight.”

While many would agree that there’s no shame in losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee, it was the fashion in which Barboza suffered those defeats that have fans and experts talking. Barboza was mauled by both men and was finished by “The Motown Phenom.”

