Edson Barboza Gives Slight Edge To Tony Ferguson Over Khabib

Edson Barboza is leaning towards picking Tony Ferguson to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On April 18, Ferguson will challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249. The title bout is scheduled to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Nurmagomedov has a perfect pro MMA record of 28-0, while Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak.

Barboza Picks Ferguson Over Khabib

Barboza has taken on both “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy.” Speaking to Helen Yee, Barboza said he pictures an exciting contest (via The Body Lock).

“It’s going to be a great fight. Very excited for this one,” Barboza told Helen Yee in a recent interview. “It’s funny because sometimes I see the fight, I think about the fight and think it’s a good fight for Khabib. But at the same time, Ferguson is hard to fight. His style, he’s a little bit different with everybody.”

Barboza went on to explain why he gives the edge to Ferguson.

“I think Ferguson because he’s a little bit better striker,” Barboza explained. “He’s more creative. Everybody knows what Khabib is doing but he does it very well. Everybody knows but nobody can stop it. I feel Ferguson because he’s a little bit more creative, you never know what’s coming.”

Who are you giving the edge to, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson?