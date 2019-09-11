Edson Barboza Releases Statement On UFC 242 Loss: ‘I Won That Fight’

Edson Barboza is still confident he won the fight against Paul Felder at UFC 242. When the scorecards were being read, you could see the excitement in the Brazilian’s face when the first judge had it 30-27 for him. Yet, that was the only scorecard he won, as the other two judges had it for Felder.

Since then, Edson Barboza plans on appealing the loss and now took to social media to release a statement. There, he still believes he won the fight after watching it again.

“Hey guys, first of all I want to thank you for all the messages, they absolutely comforted my heart. After this Saturday, everyone knows that I won that fight! I have watched it again and I was the winner without no doubt, but unfortunately they gave the result to my opponent. Nothing against my opponent, he went there and did his job, but everyone knows that I won that fight,” Barboza wrote. “I will keep [working] for justice to be done.

“I hope they give this victory to me in some way, or maybe through the UFC, if they pronounce about the fight saying that this fight was mine, or maybe through the Athletic Commission. I’ve been working for the UFC for so long, and what they did with me this Saturday was not right,” he added. “I will keep fighting for something to be done. Once again thank you very much for the support, for the messages, I will give my best to change it.”

It seems unlikely the UFC will overrule the judge’s decision. But, there is no question Edson Barboza is frustrated with the outcome at UFC 242.