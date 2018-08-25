Edson Barboza says he’s already reaping the benefits of moving to Florida to join American Top Team.

For the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Barboza has lost two fights in a row. He dropped back-to-back bouts against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee. Both fights were one-sided with Barboza being on the wrong end of a beatdown. The sixth ranked UFC lightweight decided to make the move to American Top Team.

Edson Barboza Says Time at ATT Has Exceeded His Expectations

Barboza recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com. He said that he’s enjoying his time at ATT and feels he’s already made a smooth transition:

“It’s gone way, way, way, beyond my expectations. In every way. The training sessions are very organized, and they’re very good. They have a lot of people to train with. So the adjustment was easy. Everything is so good, everything is new. And it’s in the beginning, so everything’s been fun. Adjusting has been very easy, it feels like I’ve been training here forever. I’m very happy to be here.”

The last time Barboza emerged victorious was back in March 2017. The Brazilian bruiser earned a highlight reel knockout over Beneil Dariush. It was a perfectly timed flying knee that shut Dariush’s lights off.

While Barboza is known for his vicious stand-up, many believe he’s lacking when it comes to takedown defense. It makes things difficult for Barboza when his bread and butter has become leg kicks. Once you face wrestlers, you start holding back those kicks in fear of being taken down. It’ll be interesting to see if Barboza’s move to ATT can help get him over the hump.

Barboza doesn't currently have his next fight booked. He's hoping to get back inside the Octagon as soon as possible.

