Edson Barboza To Test Free Agency Following Final UFC Fight

34-year-old Edson Barboza made his UFC debut in 2010. All but 6 of his 30 pro-fights have come in the UFC. Barboza has just one fight left on his contract. He says he plans to see what offers are available to him after.

“I have one more fight on my contract and I plan on doing this fight, and we’ll think about what we’ll do next after the contract is completed,” Barboza said to MMA Fighting. “I’m in the UFC for 10 years, I love fighting in the UFC, and everything I have today I’ve undoubtedly conquered with the UFC so I love being there, but I’m open to offers — after this fight, of course.”

A next fight has yet to be announced for Barboza. He’s 2-5 in his last 7 fights but was victorious over Makwan Amirkhani earlier this month.

“The same way I’m anxious to my next fight, I’m also anxious to knowing what my next steps will be after the fight,” Barboza continued. “I honestly don’t know really well what will happen, but I’ll wait for after this fight first and then see what my decisions are.”

Earlier this year, Barboza publicly asked the company for his release.

I’m very thankful for these almost 10 years that I have been working for the company! I gave my best every single fight to put on a show for the fans, but I think it’s time to move on. I don’t have more time to wait. Please let me go.@ufc @seanshelby @danawhite — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) March 7, 2020

Barboza has earned 9 performance bonuses throughout his UFC career. He is also tied for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with 7.