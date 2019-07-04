Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder Reported for UFC 242

Another significant lightweight title fight has been added to UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi when Edson Barboza takes on Paul Felder, as reported by MMA Junkie.

This will be a rematch of a bout that occurred four years ago, which saw Edson Barboza pick up the unanimous decision victory. Four years later, Paul Felder is on the rise with wins in four out of his last five fights, including the biggest victory in his UFC career over James Vick in his most recent outing. Felder has a MMA record of 16-4 and is currently ranked #10 in the lightweight division.

Edson Barboza (20-7) has lost three of his last four fights, most recently falling to Justin Gaethje via first-round KO in the main event of UFC Philadelphia. Barboza’s lone victory in his last four fights came against Dan Hooker in a vicious third-round KO. Edson Barboza will look to play spoiler to Felder’s redemption script when the two meet at UFC 242.

UFC 242 takes place from September 7th from The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, streaming live on ESPN+. With the addition of this lightweight bout, the current lineup for the event includes:

Lightweight Championship Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Interim champ Dustin Poirier

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Bruno Silva vs. Khalid Taha

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb

Who wins? Edson Barboza or Paul Felder?