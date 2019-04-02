Edson Barboza’s Manager Says Missed Eye Poke Dictated Justin Gaethje Fight

Edson Barboza’s manager believes a missed eye poke was the deciding factor in his fighter’s loss to Justin Gaethje.

Barboza and Gaethje shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC on ESPN 2. The lightweight bruisers collided inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was Gaethje who scored the first-round knockout victory, but Barboza’s manager believes a foul was missed.

Manager Takes Issues With Alleged Missed Foul

Barboza’s manager, Alex Davis, took to his Twitter account to express his dismay over an alleged eye poke that wasn’t called by referee Keith Peterson:

Not meaning to make excuses, but this did dictate the fight.

Sem querer fazer desculpas, mas isso ditou a luta. pic.twitter.com/3xh5ElQ2oF — Alex Davis (@Alexdavismma) March 31, 2019

“Not meaning to make excuses, but this did dictate the fight.”

Barboza’s Muay Thai coach, Anderson Franca, also commented on the alleged foul in an Instagram post:

“I really think that this fight would be one of the best fight of the year. [Justin Gaethje] is an excellent fighter, he is certainly among the best in the world. We have a lot of respect for him and his team, I do not know if the result would be another or not, but I believe that the fight would have been much longer if there was no such incident. We appreciate the affection of all, I can guarantee that we [dedicate] 100 percent to represent our country. Big hug to all.”

Do you think the result of Justin Gaethje vs. Edson Barboza would’ve been the same regardless of an eye poke?