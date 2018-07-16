Eduardo Dantas Set For Surgery On Fractured Leg

Eduardo Dantas needs emergency surgery after his Bellator 202 injury.

Dantas suffered a 58 second loss to Michael MacDonald via knockout. It is the first time the Brazilian has suffered back-to-back losses in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 29-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in Oklahoma after the fight, but was told he doesn’t need surgery.

After returning to Brazil, Dantas tells MMA Fighting that three doctors have advised him he needs emergency surgery, as his foot is too swollen and the bone is out of place. The Brazilian doctors seemed to be astounded by the medical advice Dantas received while state-side:

“I’ll undergo surgery tomorrow afternoon,” Dantas said. “I fractured the fibula and will have to have surgery mostly because of the fibula, but also because of the ligaments.

“I visited three doctors [in Brazil] and they said I needed emergency surgery. They said, ‘I don’t understand how those other doctors told you [you didn’t need surgery]. Your foot is too swollen and the bone is out of place. It’s an emergency.’”

Dantas will reportedly start physical therapy in three weeks and is expected to be cleared to return to training in six weeks.

