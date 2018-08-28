Elias Theodorou in Need of Sao Paulo Opponent Following Carlos Junior Injury

Elias Theodorou is now in need of a new opponent for UFC Fight Night 137 in Sao Paulo Brazil now that Antonio Carlos Junior has pulled out of the event, according to MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. There is currently no word yet on if Theodorou will remain on the card.

Elias Theodorou has won four of his last five fights and is currently on a two-fight winning streak. Theodorou defeated Dan Kelly and Trevor Smith in his last two outings, with both wins coming by unanimous decision.

Someone who, as recently as three days ago at UFC Lincoln, expressed an interest in facing Elias Theodorou in the near future was one Eryk Anders, who earned a KO victory over Tim Williams at the event. However, according to Theodorou, the date of September 22nd is a litte bit too “near” for Anders, as Theodorou claims Anders has rejected the opportunity to fill in for Carlos Junior at the event.

If Theodorou does not find a replacement opponent, the UFC Fight Night 137 card will be as follows:

Main Event: Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Belal Muhammad vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza

UFC Fight Night 137 takes place from Sao Paulo Brazil on September 22nd.

Who would you like to see Elias Theodorou face if he remains on the card?