Elias Theodorou Released by the UFC

Elias Theodorou has been released by the UFC, as originally reported by Combate. Theodorou will depart from the company with an 8-3 promotional record. Details of what prompted the release are currently unavailable.

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Nations five years ago, Elias Theodorou earned his contract with the UFC the hard way. It is possible that Theodorou was a much hungrier version of himself when he first broke in the scene, as two of his first three fights resulted in him earning a stoppage victory. But after losing to Thiago Santos via split decision at the end of 2015, Theodorou’s style would become gradually more conservative, unorthodox, and risk-adverse, which possibly contributed to the UFC’s abrupt decision to release him despite having won three of his last four fights.

Theodorou’s most recent outing against Derek Brunson at UFC Ottawa earlier this month was a strong example of the unorthodox style of fighting that he has become known for. Some fans have criticized his performance in that fight, with Theodorou at one point jogging away from Derek Brunson and never picking up the aggression throughout the fight. Meanwhile, others have come to expect an unconventional and awkward style from Theodorou and considered it another day at the Theodorou office. The fact that the fight occurred in a co-main event slot with higher exposure may have turned out to be a disservice to the Canadian, as it put

Theodorou in the public eye more than usual, which puts him more in the line of fire of criticism both from the public as well as potentially from the promotion.

Elias Theodorou will exit the promotion at 30 years of age after having been ranked earlier this month. Theodorou has yet to comment on the release.

Why do you believe Elias Theodorou was released from the UFC?