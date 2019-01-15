Elias Theodorou Responds To Derek Brunson’s Challenge

Elias Theodorou believes Derek Brunson is mistaken if he’s taking him lightly.

Theodorou vs. Brunson isn’t in the cards officially, but it’s a fight that Brunson wants. Brunson told our Damon Martin that he’s the perfect test for Theodorou. He feels it’s an opportunity Theodorou will want to take to prove he can defeat high-ranked competition.

Theodorou Shows Interest In Fight With Brunson

BJPenn.com caught up with Theodorou to get his response to Brunson. Theodorou sounds intrigued by the challenge:

“I think it is a good fight. Obviously, he is a tough competitor. He has shown there are ways to beat him, obviously by being on a two-fight losing streak. I’m looking for, if all goes well, to make it three. It is a great fight and he presents challenges but I have shown time and time again that I’m one tough puzzle to solve and I look forward to getting my hand raised. … I think he is hoping to get back on the win streak. He thinks he is going to beat me and he wants some confidence. He doesn’t feel confident against top-five guys. He’s looking down to rebuild himself, but he is in for a rude awakening if we do ever fight. I think I have what it takes to beat him.”

Theodorou is coming off a split decision victory over Eryk Anders. It was his third straight victory. Meanwhile, Brunson is hoping to rebound after a first-round TKO loss at the hands of Israel Adesanya. Brunson has lost two in a row.

