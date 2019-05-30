Elias Theodorou Says He’s Looking To Grow As A Martial Artist After UFC Release

When the UFC released four fighters, Elias Theodorou was the most shocking name. He was ranked 15th in the middleweight division and finished with a record of 8-3 in the promotion. However, his style was not the most entertaining as he was booed in his last fight. But, he did what he needed to do to get his hand raised, but ultimately that was not enough.

Now, after a few days have passed, Theodorou has commented on his release on social media.

For some time I prided myself at being an unorthodox fighter able to outsmart his opponent in a form of competition. I can see now to many, the “entertainment” of violence out ways victory. Looking to take the time and grow not only as a martial artist, but a prize fighter. 👊🍁 https://t.co/TVxuk8KeS9 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 30, 2019

“For some time i prided myself at being an unorthodox fighter able to outsmart his opponent in a form of competition. I can see now to many, the “entertainment” of violence out ways victory. Looking to take the time and grow not only as a martial artist, but a prize fighter,” Theodorou wrote on Twitter.

As for what is next for the Canadian, that is the real question. There has been no word on if any promotion has reached out to him. But, taking to social media again, Theodorou is excited to have sponsorships on his shorts, not forced to wear the Reebok fight gear.

Thanks! I’m excited to have my banner & shorts for sponsorship. Two long time partners are global & would love their logo in either Europe or Asia. That 1 deal is worth more than a win. Excited for the future. #themaneevent #weedbae #ringboy is fight single & ready to mingle! 😎 https://t.co/AYEApZWS4G — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 30, 2019

“Thanks! I’m excited to have my banner & shorts for sponsorship. Two long time partners are global & would love their logo in either Europe or Asia. That 1 deal is worth more than a win. Excited for the future. #themaneevent #weedbae #ringboy is fight single & ready to mingle,” he added.