Elias Theodorou Speaks On UFC Ottawa Loss

Elias Theodorou has issued a brief statement following his UFC Ottawa defeat.

Theodorou shared the Octagon with Derek Brunson last night (May 4). The middleweight tilt was the co-main event of UFC Ottawa. Theodorou and Brunson went the distance. In the end, it was Brunson who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Theodorou Talks UFC Ottawa Loss

Theodorou took to his Instagram account and said the following on his defeat:

“You either win or you learn. Wasn’t my night tonight, but honored to have my team by my side in victory and defeat. We’ll be back with much to learn. Nothing but respect to Derek, he was the better man tonight.”

The loss snaps Theodorou’s three-fight winning streak. It’s just the third defeat in Theodorou’s professional mixed martial arts career. He was the 13th-ranked UFC middleweight going into his bout with the ninth-ranked Brunson.