Emmanuel Sanchez Responds to Patricio Freire’s Call Out

It didn’t take long for Emmanuel Sanchez to respond to the call out made by Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire.

As seen in the main event of this past weekend’s Bellator 203 event at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, Freire successfully retained his title against Daniel Weichel by decision. Following the fight, the Bellator champion called out Sanchez for a fresh matchup as he was tired of rematches and wanted to fight fresh competition next.

Thus, the reason for the call out as he believes Sanchez is the frontrunner as his next opponent. This has led to Sanchez taking to his official Instagram account to respond to the challenge by writing the following:

“It’s time for a new featherweight champion. It’s time for the new king to reign supreme. I am @bellatormma entertainment, the most active fighter on the roster, the toughest road to gold, and the rose that grew from concrete. It’s my time.”

Sanchez, who holds a pro-MMA record of 17-3, is currently on a four fight winning streak with wins over Georgi Karakhanyan, Marcos Galvão, Daniel Straus, and Sam Sicilia as he was active as recently as back in April. Sanchez’s management and team at Roufusport feel prepared to capture the gold as head coach Duke Roufus posted the following on his Instagram account:

“Congratulations to Pit Bull Freire on your successful Title Defense Last Night at #bellator203 in Rome. He has been one of the Long Time Standout Stars Of @bellatormma to be the man man you have to beat the man. @matadorsanchez is next in line to fight for the #bellatormma Featherweight Championship. We are excited to face him for the #bellatormma Featherweight Championship. Just waiting on a date while #emmanuelsanchez keeps putting the work in! This match up is gonna be 🔥.”

What are your thoughts on this potential fight Is it something that you would be interested in watching? Sound off in the comment section.