Enrique Barzola vs. Nad Narimani Reported for UFC Fight Night 140

UFC Fight Night 140 has reportedly added its first bout when Enrique Barzola faces Nad Narimani at the event scheduled for November. The initial report of this bout was issued by Combate.

Nad Narimani has an MMA record of 11-2 and is another Cage Warriors transplant into the UFC. It was just last month that Narimani was victorious in his UFC debut when he won a unanimous decision over Khalid Taha at UFC Fight Night 134. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has been a professional since 2011 and will look to extend his winning streak to five when he enters Argentina this fall to battle Enrique Barzola.

Enrique Barzola is a grappler who has six fights of UFC experience, while Narimani only has one. Winner of “The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 2,” Enrique Barzola will be making his second straight appearance as a South American favorite when the Peruvian makes his trip to Argentina. In his previous bout, Barzola traveled to Chile to defeat Brandon Davis by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman. The lone hiccup in the UFC career of Barzola was a very controversial one in a split-decision loss to Kyle Bochniak at UFC on Fox: Maia vs. Condit in 2016. Since then, Enrique has chained together four consecutive unanimous decision victories in the promotion. Enrique Barzola is a high-pressure fighter who will see if he can make the young Nad Narimani crack.

UFC Fight Night 140 takes place from Buenos Aires, Argentina. There is currently no main event announced for the card.

Do you think Enrique Barzola will continue his winning streak? Or will Nad Narimani begin his UFC campaign with a 2-0 record in the promotion?