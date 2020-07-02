Eric Albarracin Says Henry Cejudo May Return To UFC For ‘A Few Million’

Head coach Eric Albarracin knows what it would take to bring Henry Cejudo back to the UFC.

Cejudo last competed back in May. He put the UFC bantamweight championship on the line against Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” scored a second-round TKO victory for his first successful title defense. It would end up being his last title defense as well. Cejudo announced his retirement after the bout and the 135-pound gold has been vacated.

Captain Eric Says ‘A Few Million’ Could Bring Henry Cejudo Back

During a live stream on social media, Albarracin discussed Cejudo potentially returning to the Octagon and what it would take to make that a reality.

“We all know what it takes for him to come out of retirement. He’s happy, he’s happy. If anybody ever came up to you and said, ‘hey, I like that watch. Can I have it?’ And you tell em’, ‘hey, my granddad gave me this watch when he passed away’ or something. You ain’t giving that watch up. But then that person says, ‘hey, here’s a few million,’ you might change your mind. I’m not saying you will but you might. And that’s how I feel about what’s going on.”

Cejudo has been trying to goad 21-year-old boxing phenom, Ryan Garcia, into a bout. As he has told many in the past, Cejudo believes he’d make Garcia “bend the knee.” Cejudo has also said the UFC knows his price if the brass is serious about bringing him back in the future.

On July 11, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will collide for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 251. Aljamain Sterling is waiting in the wings as he is likely next in line for a shot at the winner of Yan vs. Aldo.