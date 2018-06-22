Eric Spicely Removed From UFC Roster

Eric Spicely is no longer a fighter on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

After six bouts under the UFC banner and three inside “The Ultimate Fighter” house, the world leader in mixed martial arts is saying happy trails to Spicely. “Zebrinha” had been with the organization since 2016. He made his UFC debut back in July of that year, falling to Sam Alvey via submission in the first round.

Spicely was able to rebound with a submission victory over Thiago Santos. He followed that up with another first-round submission finish over Alessio Di Chirico back in Jan. 2017. Unfortunately for Spicely, it ended up being his last win.

In his next three outings, Spicely would find himself staring at the light after being finished. His downward spiral began with a submission defeat at the hands of Antonio Carlos Jr. He was fed to the wolves in his next bout, falling via KO to Gerald Meerschaert who had gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. A TKO loss to Darren Stewart sealed Spicely’s fate in the UFC. Stewart had gone 0-3, 1 NC in his last four fights prior to meeting Spicely.

Below you can see the tweet where Spicely reveals that his UFC run has come to an end, at least for now:

The dreaded 3 losses in a row. — éS (@EricSpicely) June 19, 2018

Do you think Eric Spicely will find his way back to the UFC?