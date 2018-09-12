Erick Silva Believes Bellator Debut Fight Against Lorenz Larkin is Good Matchup

UFC veteran Erick Silva has made the move to Bellator MMA and in his promotional debut with the Viacom-owned promotion, he thinks he has a good stylistic matchup for it.

Following having a lengthy run in the UFC that includes 15 fights, he went 7-8 while fighting inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

He departed from the UFC and was last seen in action at LFA 45 in July by winning by first-round submission.

Now, he is slated to fight Lorenz Larkin at the upcoming Bellator 207 event. Not only does Silva think changing organizations was great for his career but thinks this fight is perfect.

“We know the company (Bellator) has some big names and Lorenz Larkin is one of them,” he said to Globo Esporte, “so my Bellator debut can already be an amazing fight. This next fight is a really good match-up for me. In my last five fights, I had to deal with southpaw opponents, at least now I’m fighting an orthodox one. It’s going to match up well with my arsenal and the training we’ve been doing at Team Nogueira.”

“I’m really happy with this Bellator proposal,” Silva said. “It was an amazing opportunity that came up and I grabbed it immediately. I really needed a breath of fresh air. I had a great time in the UFC, which really made me grow professionally. Wins and losses aside, I could really grow in the UFC. But now I need something new, although the door will always be open for an UFC return, I have a lot of respect for them. However, I’m in a new home now and I’m really motivated to arrive here and fight among the best.”

Bellator 207 is set to take place on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.



The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.