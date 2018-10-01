Erick Silva Pulled From Welterweight Tournament Alternate Bout at Bellator 207

Unfortunately, Erick Silva is out of his scheduled bout at the upcoming Bellator 207 event. He was forced off the card due to injury and the Viacom-owned promotion is looking to get a replacement for his opponent at this show, according to MMAJunkie. He was originally slated to fight Lorenz Larkin at this event.

Following having a lengthy run in the UFC that includes 15 fights, he went 7-8 while fighting inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner. He departed from the UFC and was last seen in action at LFA 45 in July by winning by first-round submission. This fight would’ve marked his promotional debut.

Bellator 207 is set to take place on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST. Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader in a Bellator heavyweight grand prix semifinal is set to headline this show while Sergei Kharitonov vs. Roy Nelson in a heavyweight bout will be the co-main event. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader – Bellator heavyweight grand prix semifinal

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Roy Nelson

Corey Browning vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr.

Lorenz Larkin vs. TBA

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres

Alexandra Ballou vs. Lisa Blaine

Nicholas Giulietti vs. Alex Ortiz

Peter Barrett vs. Blair Tugman

Tim Caron vs. Reginaldo Felix

Janay Harding vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Pat Casey vs. Kastriot Xhema

Mike Kimbel vs. Alex Potts

Kemran Lachinov vs. Sean Lally

