Errol Spence Jr and Manny Pacquiao Agree to Face Each Other

Errol Spence Jr. handed Mikey Garcia his first loss Saturday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The welterweight champion won by unanimous decision scoring 120-108, 120-108 and 120-107 and in keeping with the momentum, called out Manny Pacquiao who was in attendance for the event.

“He’s broken records here before, he’s a legend in the sport and it’d be my honor to fight him next,” said Spence of Pacquiao. Earlier in the week, Spence said he would like to be the new face of boxing and outside of earning a victory over an undefeated, four-division champion, facing a legend could very well do that for the 29-year-old.

Pacquiao entered the ring and said he would oblige the challenge for the younger IBF welterweight champion. “Yes, why not?” said Pacquiao about the challenge.

“We’ll give the fans a good fight. I’m so happy to be here at AT&T Stadium and I hope I will be back here soon.” –Manny Pacquiao

The 12-round bout with Garcia showed Spence had a plan to pressure and outmaneuver Garcia who showed grit during the bout. While Spence was able to stay busy, Garcia tried to pressure Spence but could never match Spence’s “rhythm” according to Garcia. He said Spence’s game plan was solid and he was just not able to adjust to what Spence was putting out.

“I couldn’t get my rhythm going and he did what he had to do, “Garcia said of Spence. He added that he, “tried to make adjustments and he kept executing.” Still, Garcia felt good knowing he was taking a risk in facing Spence and was proud of holding his own in the bout. Garcia complemented Spence while adding that he believes he was strong enough in the matchup. Garcia said, “I felt good and I felt strong myself. I think he felt my power, but he definitely has power also.”

“If the Manny Pacquiao fight doesn’t happen, I’d definitely take that fight with Shawn Porter.” IBF Welterweight Champ @ErrolSpenceJr and WBC Welterweight champ @ShowtimeShawnP exchange some words following Spence’s win over Garcia. pic.twitter.com/jEtAreucoE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 17, 2019

While both Spence and Pacquiao verbally agreed to the bout, Spence said afterward if that match does not happen he is open to one with Shawn Porter.

Do you think Spence vs. Pacquiao will happen soon in the same stadium?