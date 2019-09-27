Errol Spence Jr. Promises to Stop Shawn Porter

IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBC Welterweight Champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter face off on Saturday night to crown a unified welterweight champion. The two title holders will close out the night in the Staples Center in Los Angeles California, both competing with the intention of walking out the winner. At a press conference on Thursday, the two discussed their championship tilt.

“Styles make fights”, is a popular quote in combat sports and in boxing, both Spence Jr. and Porter will be bringing two different styles into the ring. One brings a high finish rate into the ring while the other brings almost half his wins by way of decision. Both Spence and Porter were critical of how their varying boxing styles got them in front of each other for this event, and both believe what they have been doing is all that is required to walk away the victor.

“I feel like all of my fights prepared me for this moment. Porter is not like Mikey Garcia. They have different styles and different mentalities, Spence said of Porter. Porter had mentioned the Garcia fight and how Spence seemed to have trouble finishing him, but Spence made it clear that he is more than ready for Porter on Saturday and added, “I’m going to be even more ripped and ready than I was against Mikey Garcia.”

“They’re going to call me the ‘show stopper’ after Saturday night. “ Errol Spence Jr.

Porter’s comments on Spence Jr.’s past bouts are all part of his style leading up the fight, “It’s the competitor in me to get at him any way I can,” Porter said of his comments on Spence Jr., “Until that bell rings, we’ll do whatever we need to do to let him know we’re really here to fight him.” While Porter may not carry the number of knockouts Spence Jr. does, he knows he is considered the underdog but plans on making it a long night for the 29-year-old former Olympian.

“Everyone knows I can take a punch and I’ll be there from the first round to the last round,” Porter said of Spence Jr.’s past wins, “We’ll see what happens to Errol as the fight goes on.”

