Errol Spence Jr Says He Will Punish Mikey Garcia

Errol Spence Jr. knows Mikey Garcia is taking a risk facing him this Saturday but he also knows a win over the four-division world champion puts him in the best “pound for pound” conversation. While both boxers have shown one another respect leading up to the pay-per-view this weekend at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Pence made it a point to let Garcia know he will be in for a fight on Saturday night.

In the final press conference for the event on Wednesday, the main event competitors faced off for what could be a bout that changes their careers. While Garcia has publicly acknowledged the risk he is taking in this bout, Spence has also vowed to make sure he regrets boxing him when it is over. “Mikey is supposed to think he’s going to win this fight. He called me out,” Spence said on Wednesday. “So they obviously think that they see something. I’m glad he is as confident as I am. I hope he keeps that same energy inside of the ring.”

“I’m going to punish him and make him wish he took his brother’s advice to not take this fight.” – Errol Spence Jr.

Spence underlined what a win means for him as well, “This win makes me pound-for-pound number one,” and added. “Mikey has a great record and a big fan base and I feel like winning this fight turns me into a star. Everyone wants to take Floyd Mayweather’s place as the face of boxing, and this puts me on the right track to become the face of boxing and the best fighter in the world.”

“This takes me on right track to become the face of boxing, and become the #1 Pound-for-Pound fighter in the world.”@ErrolSpenceJr on the face of boxing, and filling the Mayweather void. pic.twitter.com/UiiJxhhC0v — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 13, 2019

With all the press appearances and promotion done for the event, Garcia has not only underlined the risk but also said he was told not to accept the bout. In combat sports, trash talk comes with the territory but much of what is said is intended to be delivered after the first bell. Spence vows not only to punish Garcia but deliver a finish on Saturday night.

