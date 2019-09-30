Errol Spence Jr Sees a Manny Pacquiao Fight in His Future

Errol Spence Jr. was able to unify the IBF and WBC Welterweight World Titles Saturday night against two-time champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter. While a knockdown did happen, the former Olympian could not put Porter away and won via split decision. One judge saw the fight 115-112 for Porter, while the other two judges saw it 116-111 for Spence.

Spence has many options on whom he can face next, but in combat sports when making a name for oneself, “to be the man, you have to beat the man” and for Spence, it would seem the man is Manny Pacquiao. Spence briefly told TMZ after his victory over Porter on this past weekend that he wants Pacquiao next.

“I’m trying to fight Manny Pacquiao next.” Errol Spence Jr.

TMZ Sports

That may be what Spence wants next but it does not seem to be in his immediate future since Danny Garcia was in the ring to call him out. “I want you next Errol” Garcia said after the bout and added, “It was a tough rugged fight. Shawn Porter is a tough fighter. I’m here to say I want next.” According to The Athletic, the Garcia match seems to be lined up for a January 25 pay-per-view, so Spence may have been just having some fun with TMZ.

Spence’s comments to TMZ were well after the fight but he seems comfortable letting his team continue to do what they have been doing. Spence said on Saturday night, “I’ve told my team, you line them up, I’ll knock them down.” Between Garcia, Terrence Crawford, and now Pacquiao it looks like Spence will be busy for a while.

One thing is for sure, the bigger the names Spence faces, the harder it seems for him to put them away.

Who would you like to see the unified welterweight champion fight next?