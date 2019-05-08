Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter Targeted For Aug. 3

A major title unification bout in the world of boxing may come to fruition this summer.

Errol Spence Jr. is the reigning IBF welterweight champion. He knocked out Kell Brook to capture the gold and has had three successful title defenses including a decision win over Mikey Garcia. Shawn Porter is the WBC welterweight title holder. He defeated Danny Garcia to become the champion and defended the title against Yordenis Ugas, winning via split decision. Spence Jr. and Porter seem destined to collide.

Spence Jr. vs. Porter Set?

Mike Coppinger is reporting that a title unification bout between Spence Jr. and Porter is likely for Aug. 3 and will air on FOX. Here’s what Coppinger said on Twitter:

SOURCES: The welterweight unification championship fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter is likely to take place Aug. 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 147-pound title tilt is expected to headline a PBC on FOX card. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 8, 2019

Spence Jr. has an unbeaten record of 25-0. He’s held the IBF welterweight title since May 2017. As for Porter, he’s suffered two losses in his professional boxing career. Those were decision defeats to Kell Brook and Keith Thurman. MMA News will keep you posted on any more Spence Jr. vs. Porter developments.