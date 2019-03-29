Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia Scores Just Under 400K PPV Buys

The IBF welterweight title bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia scores just under 400,000 pay-per-view (PPV) buys.

The numbers for Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia’s IBF welterweight title bout are in. According to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, the Spence vs. Garcia contest drew in over 360,000 viewers on pay-per-view (PPV). The number has the potential to climb closer to the 400,000 mark:

“The source said the sales figure is likely to move closer to 380,000 with an outside chance to touch 400,000 buys with numbers from cable operators still being tallied.

“At 360,000 buys, the $75 pay-per-view (and closer to $85 for the high-definition broadcast) grossed at least $27 million domestically.

“A Fox Sports spokesman declined to comment and said there would be no official announcement of the pay-per-view total.”

Spence vs. Garcia took place from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, which drew a crowd of 47,000. Spence took home an extremely lopsided victory over Garcia – the WBC and IBF lightweight champion – after 12 rounds. It marked the first defeat of Garcia’s professional boxing career.

However, the fact he was able to go all 12 rounds with Spence without being finished was a victory in of itself. The number surpasses the 325,000 buys for Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title bout in December.

