Eryk Anders Eyeing UFC San Antonio After Vicious KO Win

Eryk Anders has his sights set on the UFC San Antonio card.

Anders went one-on-one with Vinicius Moreira last night (June 29). The light heavyweight clash was held inside Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Ya Boi” starched Moreira in the first round, knocking him out cold.

Anders Wants In On UFC San Antonio

Speaking to reporters after UFC Minneapolis, Anders said that he’s glad to have shaken off his three-fight skid (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve been on a three-fight skid, but I really enjoy my job. I kind of think of my fight career as kind of symbolic of life. Sometimes you get knocked down, you’re down in the ruts, but you get up, brush yourself off, fight again, and eventually get back in the win column. This sport is very streaky. A few more of those, and I could be in the top 10, top five, and eventually fight for a belt.”

UFC San Antonio takes place on July 20, but Anders wouldn’t mind the quick turnaround given that he made short work of his opponent.

“It would mean the world to me to get out there (at UFC on ESPN 4 in my birth city of San Antonio, Texas). I really don’t get to get back home (often). It’s always awesome to get in there and fight in front of your home town. It’s been a while since I’ve been home. … It would mean the world to me to get in there and put on a performance in front of them.”

