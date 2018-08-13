Eryk Anders Brings Generosity Ahead of UFC Lincoln Fight

Whenever Eryk Anders steps foot in the Octagon, it is not only for himself, but it is for a purpose much greater than himself.

“Before every fight, I try to do something for somebody,” Anders told Al.com. “My last fight in Brazil, I helped a little Brazilian girl get a prosthetic leg. The fight before that, I did something for a kid named Sam Hodnett. He was 4 years old at the time and had brain cancer. I helped raised money for his treatments.

“Sometimes I know the person, I know the family…but a few months ago, I put something out on Facebook, and a bunch of people commented, and Trey was one of the people whose story really touched my heart. I wish I could do something for everybody.”

For his upcoming fight on August 25th in Lincoln, Nebraska, Anders will be fighting for Tim White, a 14-year-old currently in need of a heart transplant due to hypoplastic left heart syndrome that White has had since birth. Anders is pledging his fight shorts, fourth tickets to both the weigh-in and the fight, as well as an official UFC gym bag to whoever makes the largest donation to White. Not only that, but Anders will personally meet and thank the greeter in Lincoln as well. And the trip and hotel stay will also be covered by Anders.

White was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The left side of the heart of a child born with HLHS is not fully developed. White had his first heart surgery when he was 3 days old.

To make a donation, email [email protected] for more information.

Eryk Anders will be facing Tim Williams for this next bout on August 25th at UFC Fight Night 135 (UFC Lincoln), which airs August 25th on FS1 (main card) and FS2 (prelims) from Lincoln Nebraska, with the early prelims airing on UFC Fight Pass.