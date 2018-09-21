Eryk Anders isn’t fazed by a potentially unfavorable decision.

Anders is set to go one-on-one with Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo (see the weigh-in results here). Santos will be the heavy fan favorite inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil tomorrow night (Sept. 22). Anders stepped up as a late replacement when Jimi Manuwa went down with an injury.

Eryk Anders Not Worried About Potential Home Cooking at UFC Sao Paulo

The last time Anders fought in Brazil, he shared the Octagon with Lyoto Machida. Anders lost the bout via controversial split decision. Speaking to reporters, Anders said he isn’t worried about home cooking against Santos (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Not at all. They told me it was Thiago Santos. It’s me. So I don’t think the judges are going to be involved anyway. I think we’re both looking for a knockout. I think the fans will see one this weekend. I love Brazil, I love the fight. So it’s perfect for me. I just love the culture down here. I love the food, I love the people, and I love everything that they’ve got going on down here.”

Anders got back in the win column last month, knocking out Tim Williams with a devastating head kick. Williams gave Anders more problems then many had anticipated, but “Ya Boy” got the job done to improve his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-1.

Defeating Santos will be no easy task. “Marreta” has gone 5-1 in his last six outings. In those five victories, he has earned four TKO finishes. Keep it locked on MMA News for live coverage of UFC Sao Paulo.

