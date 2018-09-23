Eryk Anders has released a statement after being stopped at UFC Sao Paulo.

Last night (Sept. 22), Anders went one-on-one with Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. Anders stepped up as a last-minute replacement when Jimi Manuwa went down with an injury. Things didn’t go Anders’ way as he failed to make it back to his stool at the conclusion of the third round and was finished via TKO.

Eryk Anders Releases Statement Following UFC Sao Paulo Loss

“Ya Boi” took to Instagram to release the following statement:

“Regardless of the outcome I had a lot of fun last night. I rolled the dice, came up short, and literally left everything in the cage. I can live with that. No moral victories, just on the next. Thank you everyone who watched and gave support. Thank you @vitaminenergy @infinite_c_b_d and @revgear for the love and the peeps back home. #ilovethisshit #wentoutonmyshield #yaboi”

This is the first time in the professional mixed martial arts career of Anders where he’s been stopped. He’s also now 0-2 when fighting in Brazil. The loss sees Anders fall to 11-2. He’s gone 1-2 in his last three outings after having a perfect record of 10-0.

MMA News has provided coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. We’ve provided results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits this weekend. Be sure to visit our homepage if you missed any of the UFC Sao Paulo action.

Do you think Eryk Anders can rebound from his most recent loss?