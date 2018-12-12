Eryk Anders Goes Under The Knife Following UFC 231

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight Eryk Anders has undergone hand surgery.

This past Saturday night, Anders went one-on-one with Elias Theodorou. The bout was part of the preliminary portion of UFC 231. Theodorou won the bout via split decision.

Eryk Anders Undergoes Hand Surgery

Anders had to go under the knife following the bout as he suffered a broken hand. He posted the following update on his Instagram account:

“Surgery went great. The road to recovery starts today thanks to the man, the myth, and legend [Dr. Lyle Cain]. Who and when would you guys like to see me fight next?”

Anders has dropped two straight bouts. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings after starting his professional mixed martial arts career with a record of 10-0. Anders was unranked going into his bout with Theodorou and it’s unlikely that he’ll appear after two defeats in a row.

Do you think the right decision was made in the Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou bout?