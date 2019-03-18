ESPN+ Nabs Exclusive UFC PPV Rights in United States

Fight fans in the United States can now only purchase Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-views through ESPN+.

It’s no secret that the UFC and ESPN have already developed a strong partnership. Viewership numbers for preliminary fights are up significantly, and the promotion enjoyed a successful debut on the major ESPN network. The promotion has already aired five events exclusive to ESPN+, but things have been taken to the next level.

ESPN+ Becomes Exclusive Provider Of UFC PPVs

Today (March 18), the UFC announced that ESPN+ is now the exclusive provider of UFC pay-per-views. Fight fans will no longer be able to order UFC PPVs through their cable or satellite provider beginning with UFC 236 on April 13. Here’s what UFC president Dana White had to say in the official press release:

“Today’s announcement further establishes the strength of the partnership between UFC and ESPN. Now our fans will be able to watch all UFC events exclusively on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+, which is an innovative way to deliver fights to our young fan base. I couldn’t be more excited to work with ESPN for the next seven years. Together we’re going to do amazing things to help grow this sport.”

Here is the UFC’s video announcing the news:

The PPV deal with ESPN+ lasts until 2025. The UFC will still sell their PPVs commercially, so there is no need to worry if you like to visit bars for your UFC fix.

What do you make of ESPN+ becoming the exclusive provider of UFC pay-per-views?