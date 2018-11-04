Sijara Eubanks Settles Differences With Joe Rogan At UFC 230

Issues between Sijara Eubanks and Joe Rogan are water under the bridge.

Eubanks competed last night (Nov. 3) on the preliminary portion of UFC 230. She went one-on-one with Roxanne Modafferi. Eubanks won the bout via unanimous decision. “Sarj” was initially set to take on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title, but blow back from fans put a stop to that.

SIjara Eubanks Squashes Beef With Joe Rogan

Ahead of UFC 230, Eubanks took issue with UFC color commentator Rogan saying he didn’t know who she was. During her UFC 230 media scrum, Eubanks said she buried the hatchet with Rogan (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He came up to me and said, ‘My bad.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, bro – man. You didn’t have to do that.’ He was like, ‘I didn’t mean no disrespect.’ It was all good, man. It was all love. Joe, he calls a lot of fights. I’m going to fight a lot of fights. So, we squashed our beef, per se, but I like Joe. He came up to me, he said something, said he wanted to say something to me in private – said he didn’t mean any disrespect by it. I was like, ‘Well, you know I’ve got to talk a little smack,’ and at the end of it, I told him he does have some crazy fans. I was like ‘Your Twitter following is nuts, boy. They were going to murder me out there.’ I didn’t realize I started a riot, kind of. He kind of laughed about it.”

Do you think Sijara Eubanks had a legit gripe, or did she overreact?